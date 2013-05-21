HTC One looks set to get Jelly Bean treatment

An HTC developer has tweeted that Jelly Bean 4.2.2 will be available to HTC One users within a matter of weeks.

Described as a "notorious insider" by GottaBeMobile (we're not sure if that's a compliment or not), developer @LlabTooFeR let slip that the Jelly Bean update will be available at the "end of this month, beginning of the next".

TechRadar reported yesterday that the Jelly Bean test firmware for the Galaxy S3 had leaked online, so this looks like further confirmation.

One step forward...

If this turns out to be true, it should placate HTC One owners annoyed that the device came with an OS released in July last year.

There are, however, rumours that Android 4.3 could be arriving soon, which would put HTC One users behind the times once again.

HTC hasn't officially confirmed whether or not the HTC One will be receiving the 4.2.2 update.