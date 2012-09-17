Google snaps up Instagram-rival Snapseed to boost Google+

Google has picked up its own photo-sharing app to rival Facebook's purchase of Instagram, acquiring the German photography software company Nik Software.

Nik developed the Snapseed application for iOS devices, which was the iPad App of the Year in 2011 and grabbed nine million users in its first year.

The application costs $4.99 (about £3) from the App Store and it is thought that an Android version of the software is in the works too. You'd imagine that process may be sped up a little now.

The app garnered huge popularity thanks largely to its multi-touch enabled editing capabilities, but Nik also boasts a range of photography software which is now under Google's control.

Joining Google+

The Snapseed team will relocate to the Google's Mountain View HQ to join the Google+ team, so Google's intentions are pretty clear on this one.

"We want to help our users create photos they absolutely love, and in our experience Nik does this better than anyone," said Vic Guntora, senior vice president, engineering and Google+ boss, in a blog post.

In a statement on the Nik website, the company said: "We are pleased to announce that Google has acquired Nik Software. For nearly 17 years, we've been guided by our motto, "photography first", as we worked to build world class digital image editing tools.

"We've always aspired to share our passion for photography with everyone, and with Google's support we hope to be able to help many millions more people create awesome pictures."

Via TheVerge, Nik Software