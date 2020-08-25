Slack is down - here's what you need to know

Customers are reporting issues with popular collaboration tool Slack, preventing many users from connecting to the client, sending messages and sharing files.

Users are also reporting a strange bug that is pushing old Slack messages - sometimes from years previous - to the top of the feed, before they suddenly disappear again. Others, meanwhile, said usernames had vanished from chat logs.

According to the Slack status page, the outage was first registered at 06:00am ET/11:00am BST and predominantly affects users in the UK and Western Europe.

Slack has acknowledged and identified the issue and is reportedly working hard to restore service to its users.

"Some customers are having trouble with files, messages and connecting to Slack. We're investigating and will have more information to share," wrote the firm.

"We've isolated the problems with sending messages and files to users in Europe."

All other Slack services - including Notifications, Calls, Search and Workplace Administration - are said to be fully operational.

The Slack issues come hot on the heels of a global Zoom outage that prevented many users from connecting to video meetings and online classes yesterday. After roughly 4.5 hours, Zoom managed to deploy a fix for all users.

Slack did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Slack support team appears to be delivering an update roughly every 30 minutes. This story will be updated as more details emerge.

