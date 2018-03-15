Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Headsets with 3D audio launched in India

Sennheiser today announced the launch of its latest audio product, the AMBEO Smart Headsets featuring 3D audio experience in India. Priced at Rs 19,990, the AMBEO Smart Headsets are aimed at content creators, vloggers who need a rich audio recording device.

Sennheiser has utilised PureDigital technology from a US-based company, Apogee, known for its digital audio converters and interfaces.

Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Headsets features

According to Sennheiser, the AMBEO Smart Headsets offer a 3D mobile sound recording experience thanks to the omnidirectional microphones. This enables the headsets to capture sound in the same way it is captured by human ears, allowing content creators to create a mesmerising “virtual reality” audio experience.

To be able to create ‘3D audio’ with the AMBEO Smart Headsets, all you have to do is plug in the headsets in your iOS device and start recording as usual. The resulting audio tracks can then be played back just like any other audio file. To further allow you to customise the recording experience, the AMBEO Smart Headsets also come with a Smart Slider that lets you adjust the microphone sensitivity between normal or loud.

At the moment, the AMBEO Smart Headsets are compatible with iOS devices only. The company says that an Android version is currently in the works and will be made available in the future.

Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Headsets price and availability

The Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Headsets are priced at Rs 19,990 and can be purchased from Sennheiser’s online store as well as offline stores across India.