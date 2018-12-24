Save $80 on a year of McAfee Total Protection antivirus this Christmas

An antivirus subscription probably isn't at the very top of your Christmas wish list, but it probably should be something you consider when you can get it for a price as low as what McAfee is offering in its Christmas Sale special.

For just $29.99 you can get an entire year of McAfee Total Protection. That works out at an effective cost of $2.40 a month - a real bargain overall. Complete protection for up to 10 devices, an encrypted storage bank for all of your important files and a password manager so you can have high-level security passwords without having to remember them all. McAfee says that the usual price for this plan is $110, which amounts to a 72% saving.

Want to get your hands on this deal? Well you can see all the details below but act fast - it's only around until December 29. Or if you were hoping for something a little different - or just want to compare this to other brands - check out our best antivirus guide to see who else we would recommend.

McAfee Total Protection 2018 | 1 year | £109.99 Now $29.99 | 72% saving

When you can get antivirus software for as cheap as this there is no excuse to not be protecting your gadgets these days. For just under $30 you can get an entire year of online protection for up to 10 devices. That works out at roughly $2.40 a month, the price of a coffee a month to protect all of your devices. Deal must end on December 29View Deal