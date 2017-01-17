Samsung halts Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge

Seems Android manufacturers are running into trouble with their Android 7.0 Nougat updates. HTC halted the rollout of the Nougat update for the HTC 10 just weeks after it started seeding to select smartphones in the USA.

Now Samsung is following suit and has paused the rollout of the Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge due to various bugs/issues. Moreover, it has also been reported that the S7 Edge has received another beta update in China despite the fact that the Nougat beta program ended last month.

This seems to confirm the fact that Samsung found some bugs in the final release of the update and is now trying to rectify the same. This latest beta is said to bring stability and performance improvements as well as a new power saving mode.

The Galaxy S7 in detail

The Galaxy S7 is equipped with a 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, the Exynos 8890 octa-core chipset and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S7 comes with a 12MP ISOCELL and a 5MP front camera. Both cameras are one of the best cameras on any smartphone to date. The rear camera is great for low-light photography and excels in well-lit situations.

Both cameras have an aperture of f/1.7 and the rear camera features dual-pixel technology for faster auto-focus in low light conditions

The device runs on Samsung’s own TouchWiz UI running atop Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Finally, the S7 brings back water resistance and microSD card support which was missing from the Galaxy S6.

The Galaxy S7 Edge in detail

The Samsung galaxy S7 Edge comes with a 5.5-inch QuadHD SuperAMOLED display, a Exynos 8890 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,600mAh battery, IP68 water resistance and an always-on display.

On the imaging front, it packs the same 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera as the regular S7.

