With many of us still spending a considerable time at home due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s a great time to learn something new and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series has a camera system that is loaded with features. Advances made over the years have allowed companies like Samsung to build a phenomenal amount of technology through a combination of AI, software, and hardware to give you great results no matter what the conditions around you are.

Let’s take a look at two specific features of the Galaxy S20 Series camera that are truly innovative.

Bright Night

While almost any modern phone can take decent shots when there is plenty of lighting available, the true test of a phone’s camera is when you use it in lower-lit conditions. This is where many phones, including newer and higher-end models, struggle with pictures that are overly grainy with muted colors.

With the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, you have no issues taking photos under any lighting conditions. Samsung has used its expertise in camera technology to equip the Galaxy S20 Series with cutting-edge hardware. This tech is called Bright Night, and it pushes the boundaries when it comes to mobile photography.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Bright Night lets you shoot like a pro with twice the light by using the increased sensor size, which produces vibrant and richer photos under low light. The mode works for both stills and videos, and uses a technique called multi-frame processing to combine 30 images into one clear photo. The extra light captured by the phone's camera sensors delivers unprecedented picture quality in low or minimal lighting.

Single Take

The number of places where you can post your favorite picture keeps increasing by the day. Different social platforms have different image sizes and aspect ratios, and things get even more complicated when you add videos to the mix.

Using its software expertise and AI technology, Samsung has built an extremely innovative solution on the Galaxy S20 Series to get multiple pictures and videos in different sizes and aspect ratios in just one take.

The new camera mode called Single Take can get up to 14 different kinds or photos and video from your Galaxy S20 Series. It works from within the camera app - simply locate Single Take mode and tap the capture button, very much like you would for taking a regular photo. The

phone automatically starts taking a short video and suggests you pan the camera around a scene with different angles.

There are a lot more features on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series besides Bright Mode and Single Take to help you get the best photos from your phone, but these two modes are standout features that showcase the amount of impressive camera tech that’s featured in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Series comes in three stunning new colours. The Galaxy S20 + 5G is refreshed in Aura Red and Aura Blue colours while the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is refreshed with a gorgeous Cloud White colour.

Get yourself the Galaxy S20 Series on Samsung.com until 31st July 2020 and you can get your hands on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ worth Dh529 for free.