PS5’s new update is locking users out of TV settings – but there’s a partial fix

PS5’s most recent system update sneakily added auto low latency mode support (ALLM) for compatible TVs, which automatically ensures your display is set to the optimal picture mode. However, you might have noticed that certain TV settings are now no longer available.

As shown by HDTVTest’s Vincent Teogh, several TV settings can’t be accessed or are greyed out after installing the latest PS5 system update, meaning that you can’t enable certain features like black frame insertion (BFI) or motion smoothing.

The reason is because of PS5’s new ALLM support, which forces your TV to use the most optimal picture setting for gaming and disables any video processing settings that can increase input lag.

Unfortunately, though, Sony didn’t include a toggle to enable or disable ALLM like on Xbox Series X|S, which means you’re at the mercy of these new settings unless you can disable it via your TV, if possible.

On the LG OLED C9 and LG OLED CX, the solution is relatively simple. Head to your picture settings, click on the additional settings sub-menu, and turn off ‘Instant Game Response’ for the HDMI port to which the PS5 is connected. You will not be able to adjust all the settings, even in Game Mode. This will disable VRR support, but as the PS5 currently doesn’t support variable refresh rates just yet, this isn’t a problem for now.

If you have an LG OLED C1 or C2, it’s not as straightforward and there’s a big caveat to bear in mind. Summon the user menu by long-pressing the cogwheel button on your remote and go into the ‘General’ submenu. Click on ‘Devices’ > ‘HDMI Settings’, and turn off ‘HDMI Deep Color’, which will disable ALLM. However, if you turn off HDMI Deep Color, you’ll lose HDR support and will be locked to a maximum frame rate of 60fps. Hardly ideal.

To disable ALLM on Sony TVs, bring up the settings menu, click on ‘Channels & inputs’, scroll down and click on ‘External inputs’. From there, click on ‘HDMI signal format’, select the correct HDMI port and change the setting to ‘Enhanced format (Dolby Vision)’. Again, this will cap your games to a maximum frame rate of 60fps.

ALLM or nothing

(Image credit: Sony)

Even though these workarounds will let you disable ALLM, they’re not exactly solutions by any means. The real fix will have to come from Sony, who will hopefully add an on/off toggle in a future update, just like we’ve seen on Xbox Series X|S.

The majority of users might not even encounter any issues with ALLM, as it’s primarily designed to help those who aren’t comfortable with exploring their TV settings get the best experience possible while gaming. For more advanced users, though, ALLM in its current implementation on PS5 is rather restrictive, and the fact it can’t be turned off without resorting to rather drastic measures is disappointing.

ALLM is still a desirable feature, though, and brings the PS5 more in line with the display tech available on Xbox Series X|S. Sony’s console is set to get VRR support in the months ahead, but we’re still crossing our fingers for 1440p support, an option that is frustratingly absent on PS5.