Sony confirms smoother gameplay is coming to PS5 with VRR

Sony has confirmed that VRR support for PS5 is coming “in the months ahead”, as a new system software update rolls out to PS4 and PlayStation 5 users today.

The new PS5 system update adds a number of pleasing features, including improvements to party chat, the ability to pin games to your home screen, voice commands, improvements to the console’s UI, and a stealthy update to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

Sony has also made it possible for users to join a party using the PS App and added a dark mode for PS Remote Play on both iOS and Android.

However, even though these updates are more than welcome and continue to improve the overall experience on PS5, it’s the announcement of VRR support that will delight those who own compatible HDMI 2.1 displays.

“VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display of the PS5 console’s graphical output,” the PlayStation Blog announcement reads. “This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced.”

According to Sony, previously released PS5 games will require a game patch to be fully optimized for VRR, while future games may include VRR support at launch. The company plans to share some of the games that will benefit from VRR support through a game patch soon.

That doesn’t mean VRR is restricted to only games that receive a patch, though. There will be an option in the PS5’s setting to apply VRR to unsupported games, which could improve the quality of some games. If you notice any unexpected results, you can always turn this option off.

Analysis: VRR is a game-changer for PS5

With more games targeting 60fps as standard, as well as many capable of hitting framerates of up to 120fps, VRR is a huge addition to the PS5 for a number of reasons.

As Sony highlights, VRR can not only improve the performance of games that may have an unstable framerate or are prone to the odd dip, but it also helps reduce input lag, making games feel more responsive as a result.

VRR also completely eliminates unsightly screen tearing, which can occur when a game’s framerate is out of sync with a display’s.

We’re starting to see more titles offer a suite of graphical modes and options, like Ghostwire: Tokyo which offers six modes to choose from. However, these modes are currently severely hampered due to the lack of VRR support as they feature fluctuating framerates, can be prone to screen tearing, or are impacted by increased input lag when VSync is used. VRR support would fix these problems.

In 2022, VRR has become a more common feature in modern TVs and displays that include HDMI 2.1 ports, so it’s refreshing to see Sony finally add the feature to PS5. Xbox consoles have had VRR support since 2018, so it’s certainly been a long time coming.

Now, let’s see if Sony can add 1440p support for the thousands of PS5 gamers who play using a monitor.

