PS5 restock: Wednesday update – how to track the console stock on Twitter

The next PS5 restock in the US could happen today, Wednesday, as rumors suggest that the new Sony console will become available at Target or Amazon next. For the past two days, we've seen it at Sony Direct and GameStop. Is Target really next?

Target and Amazon are heavily rumored for the coming weeks. We're not privy to their PS5 restock date or time, sadly, but Target typically does its PS5 drops in the early morning; Amazon issued its last restock at 3am EST (midnight PST in its home time zone) – that's also when Amazon refreshes its deals on the site. Makes sense.

We're also expecting to see game retailers as random as GameFly selling the system to its members (likely an effort to drive up paid memberships). That's up to you if you want to pony up money for the service – or you can start GameFly free trial.

Here's where you can check for the PS5 on sale:

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next PS5 stock from over a dozen sources. We'll give you real-time updates about each PS5 restock when US retailers have a new console drop. They don't last long – sometimes minutes, often seconds.

We're tracking PS5 inventory from top American stores: Walmart, Target and Best Buy – a total of 12 US retailers that have carried the new PlayStation 5 on and off. They're all reliable – don't buy the PS5 from unsavory people if it looks too good to be true. Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a PS5 drop any one of the days this week.

There's no telling where the third PS5 restock for the week will actually happen. It's an unpredictable process. GameStop gave us just a one hour heads-up on Tuesday night, while Sony Direct release new console stock on Monday, when it usually has it on sale from Tuesday to Friday. Sony launched it without notice, as per usual.

GameStop had the PlayStation 5 available to purchase on and off for about an hour, and the bundles lasted the longest. The price is higher than the usual MSRP of $399 for the PS5 Digital and $499 for the PS5 Disc version. But the extras (controllers, gift cards and games) are always at face value.

Sony Direct, on the other hand, sold out in just 34 minutes on Monday, setting up a virtual queue with purchasers selected via a lottery system, according to Sony.

New PS5 stock happened five times in the last week, which is a good indication of what to expect for this week, including Wednesday. In addition to GameStop on Tuesday and Sony Direct on Monday, we saw the console in stock at Amazon last Tuesday morning at 3am EST, at Sony Direct last Wednesday evening at 6pm EST, and at Best Buy and AntOnline last Friday afternoon.

No, we don't know the date and time of the next PS5 restock. However, retailers are generally picking the same time for so-called "PS5 drops". Target likes to surprise us all with 5am-9am restocks, while Amazon does it at 3am EST (their midnight in PST). Sony Direct tends to pick anywhere from 5pm-7pm EST, although it's been earlier in the past (just not recently). It's all quite random, which can be confusing for the many people looking to buy a PS5.

Most stores in the US require you to checkout within ten minutes once you have it in your cart. Trust us, they're serious about buying the PS5 immediately. Make sure you have all of your information ready to go to buy PS5. While we've helped a lot of people buy a PS5 by pointing them in the right direction, many have run into issues with credit card processing or getting their address in the field within ten minutes.