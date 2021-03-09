PS5 and Xbox Series X restock: GameStop will have them – why you should pounce

Update: Happening any minute, there's a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today, with both hard-to-buy consoles back in stock, according to the video game retailer.

Want to an alert? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts the minute the the next PS5 stock goes live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

GameStop PS5 bundles – now in stock

GameStop Xbox bundles – now in stock

It'll look like:

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 & Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑 in the US to have it SOON.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarStand by for live links SOON.Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock >longerMarch 9, 2021 See more

While the deals aren't live yet and there's no given time, the PS5 bundles page and the Xbox Series X and S bundles page are both placeholders where the restock might appear.

We've seen limited PS5 restock this week, and almost no Xbox Series X restock, with gamers frustrated that the hard-to-find consoles are selling out with minutes of new inventory making its way to online retail sites.

GameStop restock bundles are your best move

Today's GameStop restock is comes in bundle form, which does drive up the price of each console. The normal MSRP is $299 for the Xbox Series S, $399 for the PS5 Digital Edition, and $499 for the PS5 Disc Edition and Xbox Series X. You're also forced to pay for games, controllers and gift cards in some instances.

There's good news about this GameStop PS5 and Xbox restock, however. Because scalpers have a hard time reselling games and accessories (all readily available) at a profit, they tend to stay in stock much longer.

You can do two things today. Check the stores below and receive alerts from our PS5 restock Twitter tracker.

1. Get alerted: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳 PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1iXbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiMy how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbsMarch 4, 2021 See more

2. Check for PS5 restock yourself – these are the 12 trusted stores

Check these stores for PS5

PS5 has been nearly impossible to find in stock for more than a few minutes every time stores restock the Sony console. We're finding the same can be said about the Xbox Series X. Both Sony and Microsoft launches their respective consoles in November 2020 and haven't been able to manufacturer enough to meet demand.

Stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy routinely add new stock to their stores and the crush of people coming to their sites often crashes the pages. Four months after the initial launches, it's still a burden to buy a next-gen console, even after months of customers constantly trying their luck.