Piping music through power cabling gets real

We've previously seen several attempts at piping internet connections through the home using existing electrical wiring and power sockets, but this is the first-real world product to use the concept to deliver music through the same unusual channels.

Pioneer Japan's Music Tap MT-01 system has often been displayed by the company at trade shows under a different name (Power Line Sound System), but never actually appeared on shop shelves - that's about to change, with a Japan release slated for mid-July.

Out of the box

For ¥70,000 (£295), Japanese shoppers will get a control unit to go wherever the music source is, along with two 25W speakers and a single 5W speaker to place around the house. An iPod adapter is available too for an extra fee. Multi-room playback means music from two separate sources can be channelled to different rooms.

The control unit can hook up to more or less any audio source through its dual analogue inputs and USB ports. The smaller speaker even features a motion sensor that can be set to strike up the band when someone enters the room. Call us old-fashioned, but that sounds like an annoyance, rather than a feature.

Curmudgeonly gripes aside, the Music Tap is clearly a product to keep an eye on, especially as it won't remain confined to Japan. UK availability has yet to be announced, although the Pioneer UK website still lists it without purchase details and under its old name.