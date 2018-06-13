Porsche Design KEF audio products now available in GCC

Lifestyle brand Porsche Design and KEF have announced the availability of a range of new products to the region, including the Space One Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

The headphones feature a dark, high gloss inlaid Porsche Design logo placed on the earcup, sporting 40mm full range drivers, large 20mm neodymium magnets, and a lightweight CCAW voice coil to ensure crisp, spacious and dynamic sound.

Battery life is up to 30-hours with Active Noise Cancellation and Bluetooth switched on, and can be used wirelessly or with the included 3.5mm audio cable.

Also available are matte black editions of the brand’s Motion One Bluetooth Earphones and Gravity One Bluetooth Speaker.

Price and availability

The Space One Wireless is priced at AED 1,799, with the Motion One Earphones and Gravity One Bluetooth Speaker being priced at AED 1,200 and AED 1,800 respectively.

All products are available at UAE- Dubai Duty Free, Sharaf DG, Café Rider, IStyle, Souq.com, Thomsun Play stores in the UAE, and at X-Cite Al Ghanim in Kuwait.