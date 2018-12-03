Plusnet's £75 cashback deal makes this the cheapest fibre broadband around

Have you been looking for a cheap fibre broadband deal? Then call off the search party because we have the perfect deal for you.

Plusnet is offering its Unlimited Fibre Broadband package with average speeds of 36Mb for £23.99 per month with no upfront costs. You might be thinking "hold on, that's not the cheapest fibre price out there", well it is when you add in the £75 cashback that Plusnet is offering with the plan. This effectively knocks the monthly price down to £19.82 making it cheaper than any other widely available fibre deal in the UK. The only cheaper provider is Hyperoptic which is only available in around 1% of the country.

Sounds like a great deal right? Well it is, but the catch is that it ends at midnight on Tuesday so you will have to act fast if you want to get your hands on the best fibre deal around.

This brilliant fibre broadband Plusnet deal:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £23.99 per month | £25 FREE activation | £75 cashback

When you include the £75 cashback, this is the cheapest fibre broadband deal around - you won't get any better. But you don;t have long to get your hands on these 36Mb average speeds and that wonderful £75 cashback...so act fast! ENDS AT 11.59PM ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 4View Deal

Today's other best broadband deals

If you are looking for something with a much cheaper monthly cost without faffing around with cashback and you're not worried about super fast speeds then Onestream is offering unlimited broadband with average speeds of 11Mb for just £9.99 a month. It's a TechRadar exclusive, but it's running out fast.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, BT is offering a fibre deal package with a bunch of freebies to entice you in. For £29.99 a month and a £9.99 upfront fee this BT deal will get you superfast fibre, with speeds of 50Mb, a £100 BT Reward Card AND an Amazon Echo - so many freebies!