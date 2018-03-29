PlayStation VR is getting a significant and permanent price drop

UPDATED: We now have Australian pricing information for the newly discounted PlayStation VR. Details below.

If you’ve been holding off jumping on the virtual reality bandwagon, Sony may have just announced the incentive you need to make the leap: a price cut. On the official PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed that the PlayStation VR headset will be receiving a permanent price cut in the US and UK from March 29 and Australia from April 2.

In the UK, the headset will now start from £259, down from £349. This will get you the PSVR Starter Pack, which includes the headset, the PlayStation Camera, a download code for PlayStation VR Worlds and access to The Playroom VR.

In the US, there’s a wider variety of bundles discounted. Prices now start from $299.99, down from $399.99, for the DOOM VFR bundle which includes PS VR headset, PlayStation Camera, PS VR Demo Disc 2.0 and the Doom VFR Blu-ray Disc.

In Australia, the PlayStation VR will carry a recommended retail price of AU$419.95 from April 2, 2018. That's a rather hefty saving of AU$130 from its original launch price of $AU549.95.

Immerse yourself for less

There’s also a more expensive but expansive Skyrim VR bundle which is now $349.99 down from $449.99, coming with the PS VR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, the PS VR Demo Disc 2.0 and the Skyrim VR core game as well as all of the official add-ons.

Between its launch in October 2016 and the end of 2017, Sony confirmed that the PSVR had sold over 2 million units making it the best selling high-end virtual reality hardware on the market.

Not only is this price drop another boon for pushing virtual reality further into the mainstream, it’s an essential way for PlayStation to keep its VR headset competitively priced in the face of the recent HTC Vive price cut.