Tamron unveils 24-70mm f/2.8 lens

Tamron has announced a new fast, standard zoom lens with a 24-70mm focal length, with mounts compatible with Canon, Nikon and Sony DSLR cameras.

The lens is fitted with Tamron's own Vibration Compensation (VC) image stabilisation and Ultrasonic Silent Drive that is designed to help when shooting handheld. It is worth noting that the Sony version of lens does not come with VC because Sony DSLRs include this within the body of the camera.

The VC mechanism has been redesigned, using a lighter coil that reduces the load on the drive system. This lighter coil allows the lens to be lighter overall, as well as being more compact in size.

Special high-grade glass in three LD elements, along with three aspherical lenses, one hybrid aspherical lens and two XR (Extra Refractive Index) glasses are included in the lens.

A rounded diaphragm is used to enhance out of focus areas. It retains a nearly circular shape when taken two stops down from its fully open state.

Quick focusing

An Ultrasonic Silent Drive is designed to provide quick, quiet autofocus and it's coupled with a continuous manual mechanism.

The lens is also 'moisture-resistant' to help prevent water from penetrating the lens.

The Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 VC USD lens UK price and availability have not yet been confirmed.