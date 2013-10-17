Panasonic launches tiny GM1 Micro Four Thirds camera

Panasonic has launched a new Micro Four Thirds camera with an incredibly small body in the shape of the Lumix GM1.

The new camera is roughly the same size as the LF1 compact camera (body only) and will come bundled with a compact 12-32mm kit lens as standard.

It features a 16 million pixel Live MOS Four Thirds sensor which boasts an improvement in high sensitivity shooting when compared to the GX1.

Other features including a Venus processing engine and built-in Wi-Fi which can be used for remote control shooting and instant sharing of images to social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

The camera also includes other useful features such as an electronic level and focus peaking.

Touchy feely

On the back of the camera is a 3 inch 1.04 million dot LCD touchscreen, while the top of the camera features an inbuilt flash, mode dial and a dial for changing the focusing mode. There is no inbuilt EVF or a hotshoe for adding accessories.

One of the most interesting features is the 1/16,000 top shutter speed, which is achieved via an electronic shutter mode.

To appeal to those looking to get a bit more creative with their photography, fun features such as scene guides, interval shooting and stop motion animation mode are included. A number of digital filters such as Cross Process and Toy Camera are also featured.

Weighing in at just 204g and measuring 98.5 x 54.9 x 30.4mm, the GM1 is one of the smallest compact system cameras on the market.

Panasonic now has five different line-ups in its G compact system camera range, the G, GF, GX, GH and now GM lines. The GM line is aimed primarily at beginners.

The Panasonic GM1 kit will be available in Australia from December for $999.