Lonely Planet and SendMyPostcards.com team up

Lonely Planet Images and Sendmypostcards.com have announced a partnership.

The deal allows customers to use the Lonely Planet Image library to create personalised postcards.

Customers can use images from the global image gallery, Facebook, Flickr or their own camera, phone or computer to create a postcard which is sent to the recipient in the UK.

Lonely Planet Images is a digital image library with a collection of over 300,000 downloadble travel photographs taken by some of the world's best travel photographers.

An image collection for sendmypostcards.com includes major tourist attractions, every scenes, popular destinations and little known places off the beaten track.

Customisation

Cards can be further customised by a selection of handwriting style fonts and unique messages for the front of the card.

The service costs €1.79 for the printing and postage of a single postcard, and can be created while on the go. The product aims to cut out the hassle of finding the correct stamps and postboxes while on holiday.

According to Sendmypostcards.com, an estimated 135 million postcards are sent and received per year in the UK and Ireland, with summer holidays proving to be the peak period.

A free trial of the service can be found over on the Sendmypostcards.com website.