CES 2007: Fujifilm shows off new digicams

In the run-up to CES , Fujifilm has announced three new cameras that will be showed at the show next week.

Fujifilm's entry-level camera range is extended with two new models, the FinePix A610 and the A800 . The FinePix F40fd replaces the previous F30fd model. It features an 8.3 megapixel CCD, 3x optical zoom and light sensitivity of up to ISO 2000.

The A610 and the A800, as well as the F40fd, all feature dual memory cards slots for xD and SD memory cards.

The FinePix A610 has a 6.1-megapixel CCD sensor and light sensitivity up to ISO 400. The more advanced model, the A800 features an 8.3 megapixel sensor and ISO 800.

Both A-series models have 3x optical zoom, a 2.5-inch LCD screen, and multiple scene modes.

All three models feature Fujifilm's intelligent flash system to reduce the problem of washed out colours when using flash in photos.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed. The A-series cameras are due to hit the shops in February, whilst the F40fd will be available in March.