Xperia Z3 US release could be behind October 9 Sony event

Sony is hopping on HTC's train and hosting an event in early October, but unlike its Taiwanese cohort, it's far less clear what Sony has cooking.

The company sent out invitations to an October 9 event in New York City earlier today, and the invite gives few clues as to what we're in for. The only thing we have to go on is a new hashtag - #demandgreat - but that doesn't do us any favors. Unless you like new hashtags or something.

Our best guess is Sony plans to give the Xperia Z3, unveiled during IFA, a US release date. The phone will release in the UK on Friday, but otherwise Sony has stayed vague on other regions releases.

We could also see the Xperia Z3 Compact get a going-on-sale date, or perhaps Sony has another product planned entirely. Whatever we're in for, turn back to TechRadar for all the latest on October 9.

