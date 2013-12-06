HTC Droid DNA's latest Android update with Sense 5 arrives toda

Droid DNA users are about to get an early holiday present: The Android 4.2.2: Jelly Bean update with the Sense 5 UI overlay arrives today, according to HTC and Verizon.

A Verizon spokesperson confirmed with TechRadar that the update "is being pushed out in phases starting today."

"Customers will get a notification on their device when the update is available for download/install," the spokesperson said.

That statement arrived after a tweet from an HTC executive on Thursday confirmed that the update was indeed on its way.

Shoulda, coulda, woulda

HTC's executive director of product management, who goes by @moversi on Twitter, tweeted initial confirmation on December 5 that the update was coming.

"DNA Owners! We have received technical approval from Verizon on OS 4.2.2 + Sense 5!! Thank you for your patience, the OTA will go out soon!!" he said.

In a subsequent tweet, he added that while Verizon is in charge of pushing the update out, it "should" arrive today.

Don't blink - Blinkfeed

The update will put a new spin on the Droid DNA's People, Calendar, Dialer and Gallery apps, and will add Video Highlights and the HTC BlinkFeed homescreen that the HTC One launched with.

BlinkFeed displays social network updates and other customizable information on the phone's homescreen.

The update is expected to fix nearly 20 bugs as well, according to a change log published by Verizon.

In another tweet the HTC exec confirmed that the Droid DNA is scheduled to receive the Android 4.4 KitKat update in Q1 2014, and that "this will be with the latest Sense update as well."

