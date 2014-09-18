Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact release date: When can I get it?

Sony really is pumping the flagships out, with the Sony Xperia Z3 being its second of the year, but despite the rapid rate of arrival Sony has delivered a surprisingly impressive handset which is an improvement in almost every area, from the design to the screen, camera and power.

It might not be worth an upgrade from the Sony Xperia Z2 but if you're on anything older it's well worth a look. Sony has confirmed that the RRP of the Xperia Z3 is £549 and if you pre-order it direct from Sony (which you can do now) then deliveries are set to start from September 26.

If you'd rather have something smaller though Sony has you covered there too with the Xperia Z3 Compact and it's listing that at £429, though you can't yet pre-order the Compact from Sony itself.

If you'd prefer to get either of these phones on contract then read on, because we've got all the information on when and where the two handsets will be available.

EE

EE has confirmed that the Sony Xperia Z3 and Sony Xperia Z3 Compact will be available on its network and that customers will be able to reserve one on a 4GEE or 4GEE Extra plan in EE stores from today, however the network hasn't confirmed how long it will be until either phone is in stock.

Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed that the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact will be coming to its network soon, but pricing details have not yet been revealed.

Three

Three has announced that the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact will be zipping across to its network shortly, but exactly how soon remains to be seen. If you're interested though you can register your interest for updates.

O2

O2 has also confirmed that it will be getting the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact and confirmed that the Z3 will be available in silver and black, while the Z3 Compact will be sold in orange, black and white, but as yet it hasn't said much else. Don't worry though, we'll update this as soon as we hear anything.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is now allowing you to pre-order the Sony Xperia Z3 and it's expecting stock of the phone by October 1. The Xperia Z3 is available in black or copper and prices start at £38 per month with no upfront cost.

The Xperia Z3 Compact isn't up for pre-order yet, but stock is expected sometime in September you can register your interest for updates.

Unlocked Mobiles

You can pre-order either the Xperia Z3 or the Xperia Z3 Compact from Unlocked Mobiles and, as you would expect, both models are free from network tethering and all the colour choices are available.

The Sony Xperia Z3 is available in black or copper for the VAT-included price of £498.98 while the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact can be had for £398.98 unlocked. Your choice of colours for the Z3 Compact include black, orange and white.