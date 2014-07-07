Sony's launching a selfie phone tomorrow, and it's probably the Xperia C3

Sony has teased a "selfie"-focused phone, which is set to be announced alongside the launch of the Xperia Z2a in Taiwan tomorrow.

And while Sony is keeping tight-lipped on any details about what the phone might be, it looks like the surprise has been spoiled with ePrice posting several photos and a video of the phone in action.

Meanwhile one poster on Esato has uploaded a couple of pictures of the C3 (codenamed "Gina), one of which shows the back ripped off.

The Sony Xperia C3, as it's been outed, has a 5-inch display and a front-facing camera with its own dedicated LED flash - an obvious necessity for any 'selfie' smartphone.

Self-centered

No word on the camera resolution but we'd expect it to be pretty good if it's the feature Sony's selling the C3 on.

We can also see the phone will at least be coming in black and turquoise flavors. Expect the full details tomorrow.

Via GSM Arena