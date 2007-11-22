Overnight news roundup: 21-22 November

US industry data released on Wednesday indicated that while all of the search engines enjoyed more queries in October, Google's market share climbed even higher.

Market research firm comScore Inc said Google's search market share climbed 1.5 per cent in October to 58.5 per cent. On the other hand, Yahoo's US search market share dropped 0.8 percent during October, while Microsoft's market share declined 0.6 per cent.

Google gaining while others lose

"They are all growing in the number of search queries but Google is taking a disproportionate share," a spokesman from comScore told reporters.

Amazingly, some are now speculating that Google will eventually capture 100 per cent of the search market. According to one analyst, Google's search share should continue to increase over time while the other services continue to lose ground to the search giant.

The Google monopoly?

"We believe that search is a natural monopoly business and expect that over time Google will continue to gain share until they have effectively reached 100 per cent," Credit Suisse analyst Heath Terry wrote in a research note to investors. Regardless of these lofty estimates, it looks like Google is still the premier online powerhouse.

If you're trying desperately to capture your inner geek, you may want to take a look at the Wii Light Sword. Featuring a power up and down effect, 22 ultra-bright LEDs, the Light Sword may be your first opportunity to get your hands on a light sabre. Look for it later this month for £14.99.

Samsung FlipShot phone

Samsung has unleashed yet another US mobile phone that allows users to rotate the lid 180-degrees and makes it easy to take creative snapshots with its 3-megapixel camera. Dubbed the FlipShot for its rotating lid, the phone also offers a business card scanner, stereo Bluetooth, and the ability to view media when the lid is closed. Coming in either red or black, the FlipShot will be available next week for $199 (£97).

Will the next Blackberry look more like the iPhone than a current Blackberry? It certainly looks that way. According to a representative from consulting firm AR Communications, RIM's Blackberry 9000-series will abandon its roots and a device with a touchscreen and similar in form factor to the iPhone could become a reality by the first quarter of next year.