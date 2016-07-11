OnePlus 3 price hike for UK confirmed

Update: The OnePlus 3 now costs £329 in the UK - if you want to buy it from today you'll need to spend an extra £20 to get it. It's still one of the cheapest flagship phones though.

Original: The OnePlus 3 price will rise from £309 to £329 in the UK from July 11 following the Brexit vote.

Writing on its forum, OnePlus blames the weakening of the pound against the dollar for the price hike.

"Given the effects of the unstable markets on our extremely thin margins, we're reluctantly going to have make some small changes to our pricing structure for the device.

"In practical terms for our customers, this means that from July 11, 2016 (that's next Monday), the OnePlus 3 will be £329 in the UK."

It was coming

OnePlus had previously warned customers that it may have to invoke a price rise in the UK following the political and economic fallout from the Brexit campaign - so this latest news doesn't come as a complete shock.

Those in other countries eager to get their hands on the latest mobile offering from OnePlus needn't fear a similar situation, with prices expected to stay the same.

For customers in the UK, we're unlikely to see price rises from the major manufactures, but firms on tighter budgets (the likes of WileyFox and Honor for example) may have to reconsider their positioning.

We contacted OnePlus to find out whether the price could drop back to £309 and a spokesperson told us "this decision was very difficult to make. We don't foresee this price changing again any time soon, but we will keep monitoring the macroeconomic situation in the UK."