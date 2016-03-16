Minecraft is coming to Samsung's Gear VR

Microsoft has announced it is planning to bring one of the world's most popular games – Minecraft – to the Samsung Gear VR.

Microsoft and Oculus made the announcement at GDC 2016 confirming it would be porting Minecraft over to the Gear VR.

It comes just a few weeks after the two companies launched Minecraft on the Oculus Rift.

Struck gold

In terms of gameplay, it isn't certain what level the Gear VR will be capable of. It's hoped it will be the same quality as the Oculus Rift version of Minecraft, but it may be closer to the mobile title you can currently buy on the Android and iOS stores.

The Gear VR is one of the more affordable options for virtual reality gaming and getting Minecraft on the headset will be a big selling point for those who don't want to spend the extra on an Oculus Rift.

There's no word of a release date or price for Minecraft on Gear VR. Now just to wait for Minecraft to make its way onto the HTC Vive so we can run around our living rooms and actually do the mining action ourselves.

Via SamMobile