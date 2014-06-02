Is Sony's surreal teaser hinting at the Xperia Z2 Ultra?

Sony's teasing something, and we've been reading between the blurry lines and concluded that this "something" is probably the Xperia Z2 Ultra.

Let us show our working. First, the tweet was sent out from Sony's Xperia account and shows the side of a device that looks very Xperia-ish.

Second, the use of the term "big thing" serves as a possible nod to a super-sized device, as does the way the gadget has been placed to look as its its towering over our mysterious lady in red.

Third, let's face it: what else is it going to be? We're told we'll hear more "this season", so hopefully it's not too long before everything comes into focus.