HTC is giving its apps to rival Android phones, starting with Zoe this week

We're in the software business now, kids

HTC One M8

Anyone who's used a HTC phone will be familiar with the tailor-made Android skins and apps that come loaded the handset, but now the company wants to push them out into the wider Android landscape.

According to Recode, HTC has a 260-people-strong unit called HTC Creative Labs, which is working to develop apps for other Android phones.

Its first task is to create an Android-friendly version of Zoe, the HTC app that is able to compile 16 pictures or videos into a neat little highlight video - something that HTC said would happen when it launched the M8.

That will arrive this week, but only for high-end handsets running Android 4.4. Otherr apps, including Blinkfeed, are expected to follow down the line.

