Trending
Brands

HTC Evo to be Desire HD in UK?

By Mobile phones  

HD video recording set for October release date

The HTC Desire to get HD overhaul?

Nothing sets up a Friday morning better than an unsubstantiated HTC rumour, and this is a stonker: the rumoured HTC Evo will actually be the HTC Desire HD.

The phone will have a similar spec list to the HTC Desire, but with a few rather attractive upgrades.

The new handset will record HD video through the new 8MP camera, and will have a similar aluminium unibody design to the HTC Legend.

Like the HTC Evo in the US, the HTC Desire HD will also have a massive 4.3-inch display, whether OLED or fancypants LCD, with WVGA resolution.

HTC: the next generation

Other little upgrades include SRS surround sound and automatic face tracking, with 4GB of internal memory and an ebook reader.

This is very, very much a rumour at the moment, with insider information site Super E-trader the one leaking the 'news' of the new device.

You'd have to question whether HTC would cannibalise the Desire brand name so early on as well - bringing out an HD version would consign the original handset to the scrapheap unless it gets a massive price reduction.

However, we want to see the HTC Evo over in the UK as a really high-end device, so fingers crossed there's more than a hint of truth here.

Via Unwired View

See more Mobile phones news