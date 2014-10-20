From October 27 everyone will be able to buy a OnePlus One

If you've had your eye on the OnePlus One but haven't had an invite letting you order the handset then rejoice! OnePlus is just about to open up pre-orders for everyone.

OnePlus originally limited the number of people who could order the handset by sending out invites in a bid to manage global shipments.

By managing the high demand of the phone in this way, invites to order the OnePlus One became highly coveted, but now the restrictions have eased. Sort of.

Pre-pre-orders

In a blog post the details of the pre-order process are explained. Pre-orders go live on October 27 at 15:00 GMT (08:00 PST, 11:00 EST) for one hour.

Because pre-orders are only open for a short amount of time, you can pre-register for the pre-order to make sure you get the best chance for obtaining a handset.

The pre-orders will be open for all 16 countries that OnePlus currently ships to: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The shipping time depends on the number of pre-orders made before your own order, which will be displayed before you confirm.

So far it seems that only the 64GB version will be available for £269, $349, and each order will be limited to a maximum of two handsets.

If you miss the pre-order window OnePlus will continue to send out invitations, so you may still have to wait until you get one.