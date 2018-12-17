PewDiePie printer hackers launch further attack

Thousands of printers around the world have again been hijacked in a mass security breach aimed at promoting YouTube superstar PewDiePie.

Hackers took control of thousands of home and commercial devices around the world, forcing them to print out messages aimed at boosting PewDiePie's social media following.

The Swedish vlogger, real name Felix Kjallberg, is engaged in a battle with Indian music and film site T-Series to become YouTube's most-subscribed account. However some of his most loyal fans have looked to turn the tide in his favour using more eye-catching means.

(Image: © BBC)

PewDiePie printer hack

The campaign appears to be the work of a well-organised hacking group, with the first attack, which forced about 50,000 printers to churn out supportive posters for PewDiePie, taking place last month.

However in a worrying escalation of the original plan, the attackers now say that they say they have the power to destroy the machines, although they want to promote the worrying lack of security found on many modern printers.

"I've been trying to show that 'hacking' isn't a game or toy, it can have serious real-life consequences," the original hacker told the BBC, claiming that the latest campaign affected around 100,000 devices worldwide.

"The fallout goes beyond print-outs, we could also be capturing sensitive documents as they get printed or even modify documents as they get printed."

"We really want people to pay attention to this because causing physical damage is very much a possibility."