Commodore Amiga returns with first PC in 20 years

Here's some news you probably didn't expect to read today: The Commodore Amiga brand is back with its first PC in 20 years... kind of.

The iconic range of personal computers, which spawned a gaming titan in the late 80s and early 90s, returns with a powerhouse of a PC, reminiscent of an Apple Mac mini on steroids.

The Commodore Amiga Mini (which is a Commodore Amiga computer in name only) is now available to buy from CommodoreUSA and brings a 3.5GHz Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and NVIDIA's GeForce GT 430 (1GB) graphics card.

The attractive 3-inch high, 7.5-inch square box also boasts a Blu-ray optical drive, and a 1TB HDD which can be expanded through the built-in space for two 2.5-inch hard-drives.

An historic day

The Commodore Amigo Mini, which also features a Wi-Fi radio and Bluetooth, retails for a very premium $2,495 (£1,570), including a copy of the company's Linux-based Vision OS.

Commodore US, CEO Barry Altman, who bought the rights to the Commordore and Amiga monikers back in 2010, said: "This is an historic day. The team here has been working around the clock to fulfill the vision of a reunited Commodore and AMIGA branded computer with the launch of our new Commodore AMIGA mini."

Commodore also took the opportunity to reveal the C64X Supreme, an improved version of last year's relaunched retro classic.

UPDATE

A few of TechRadar's followers have pointed out that even though this computer's shell has Commodore and Amiga branding, it doesn't use AmigaOS (www.amigaos.net) - the makers of this machine have bought the branding only and nothing else.

So, buying this computer is a bit of a psychological game - is beauty for you only skin deep?

