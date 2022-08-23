OVHcloud web hosting is about to get a whole lot more expensive

Audio player loading…

OVHcloud’s web hosting (opens in new tab) service, among other solutions, is set for a significant price hike as inflation continues to surge.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company’s founder Octave Klaba and CEO Michael Paulin explained that global inflation has had a significant impact on all business sectors, including digital.

As a result, OVHcloud (opens in new tab) will increase the price of its web hosting, bare metal hosting (opens in new tab), server hosting (opens in new tab), VPS hosting (opens in new tab), as well as its hosted private cloud and public cloud solutions, by 10% from December 1 onwards.

OVHcloud price hike

The pair say OVHcloud’s energy purchase coverage is ending this year and, as a result, the web and cloud hosting (opens in new tab) firm will end up buying energy at a high price.

In the second half of 2021, the EU saw a significant increase in wholesale energy prices, with the main driver being the surge in global energy demand as most countries emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also had a major impact on the price of energy, with Russia being a major player in global energy markets, as well as one of the world’s top three crude producers, alongside Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Further detail of the price spike is scheduled for the coming weeks, but both Klaba and Paulin confirmed that the increase will affect all of OVHcloud’s services that directly link to the electricity consumption of its infrastructures.

Both new and existing OVHcloud services will increase in price by the end of the year.

Klaba and Paulin both claim that its customers already receive benefits from the savings it made with energy efficiency solutions such as water cooling and reversibility.

“These new inflation pressures do not change our objectives: to better serve you and offer you total freedom in the advanced use of our infrastructures and services by bringing you even more innovations,” the duo stated.

