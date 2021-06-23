Ordering from restaurants made simple with new Wix app

Israel-based website builder Wix has launched a new app for restaurants that could give UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat a run for their money.

Dine by Wix is a mobile app that allows customers to order food and make reservations with any restaurant on the Wix Restaurants platform.

The extension of the platform to mobile is part of the company's wider plan to deliver a complete system to help business owners succeed online.

The new Wix mobile app gives restaurant owners an additional sales channel and the ability to engage seamlessly with customers.

Dine by Wix

Explaining the rationale behind the launch, Ronny Elkayam, Wix SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products, told TechRadar Pro the company had identified demand for better communication channels between restaurants and customers, particularly through mobile.

“By expanding the Wix Restaurant offering to mobile, we’re empowering restaurant owners to get in touch with their customers directly with no middle man, completely commission free,” he said.

“Dine by Wix gives restaurants a competitive edge, providing a direct sales channel to customers, ultimately leading to increased loyalty and repeat sales. We look forward to continuing to add value to restaurant businesses built on Wix.”

Data gathered by the company suggests around 65% of online orders come from mobile web browsing. To help restaurant owners adapt to the shift to mobile, every restaurant owner will have automatic access to Dine by Wix, which will enable them to showcase everything they have to offer.

Dine by Wix comes hot on the heels of Spaces by Wix, an app that gives businesses the ability to exhibit their online stores with greater ease. And according to Wix, there are more mobile apps in the pipeline.