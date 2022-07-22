Oracle and Microsoft announce cloud tie-up launch

Audio player loading…

Oracle Cloud users will now be able to provision, access, and monitor their databases without having to leave their Microsoft Azure dashboard thanks to a new partnership between the two companies.

Using the new tool, dubbed Oracle Database Service, users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and then connect to managed Oracle Database services such as Autonomous Database that run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The latest tie-up could help companies avoid the usual ingress and egress involved in moving data between different workloads.

How much does it cost?

Oracle says customers are not charged for using the new service or for the underlying network interconnection, data egress, or data ingress between Azure and OCI.

Customers will apparently pay only for the other Azure or Oracle services they consume, such as Azure Synapse or Oracle Autonomous Database.

“There’s a well-known myth that you can’t run real applications across two clouds," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "We can now dispel that myth as we give Oracle and Microsoft customers the ability to easily test and demonstrate the value of combining Oracle databases with Azure applications."

He added: "There is no need for deep skills on either of our platforms or complex configurations—anyone can use the Azure Portal to harness the power of our two clouds together,”

This isn't the first time the titans of cloud hosting have linked up, in 2019 Oracle and Microsoft partnered to deliver the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, with the latest release being billed as an expansion of the previous tie-up.

Where can I sign up?

Unfortunately for customers in more remote settings, the service is initially set to be limited to 11 locations worldwide, all of which are in relatively urban areas where Oracle and Microsoft's data centres are close together geographically.

You'll apparently be in good company if you do sign up, as Oracle claims initial customers for the service include the likes of FedEx, Marriott International, AT&T, and General Electrical.

To start your Oracle Database Service for Azure sign up, visit the sign up website here (opens in new tab).