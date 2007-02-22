Vista's spyware protection 'has holes'

Another security vendor has hit out at Windows Vista 's security provisions. PC Tools has criticised the Windows Defender anti-spyware system after it commissioned independent research to see how it performs against third-party products.

PC Tools says it shows "why best of breed products are still vital", after the research found "weaknesses in the spyware blocking capability of Windows Defender". The comparison was carried out by Enex Testlab .

The winner of the test was PC Tools' Spyware Doctor .

"We have taken a look at several anti-spyware vendors to determine the current level of accuracy against spyware threats. These results show Vista requires more work to protect users," says Matt Tett, senior test engineer for Enex Testlab. "Third party security vendors are still essential components in protecting users," concluded Tett.

PC Tools' CEO Simon Clausen says his company has been watching the development of Vista's security provisions closely and empathises with the problems Microsoft faces.

"We know that Microsoft is facing difficult challenges with the broadening scope of dangerous malware attacks while also trying to maintain backwards compatibility and usability," he said.

"This independent research was designed to show how we compare in combating real-world threats over an extended period of time."