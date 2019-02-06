Opera now lets you buy cryptocurrency within your browser in under 60 seconds

Opera for Android now lets you buy cryptocurrency directly within your web browser, with the whole process taking less than a minute.

Opera has embraced cryptocurrency with open arms, and added a built-in wallet to its Android and PC browsers late last year. Now it's teamed up with European Bitcoin exchange Safello to let Android users top up with Ethereum in just a few seconds.

It's not as well know as Bitcoin, but Ethereum has several perks that make it a more tempting proposition. Perhaps most importantly, transfers can be processed much faster, which means it's more practical for mainstream use.

Cashing in

"We think that the next important phase for crypto will come from usage and that for it to reach wider adoption, it has to be easy to buy and easy to use," said Charles Hamel, product lead for crypto at Opera.

"We believe that the browser will be the entry point for these use cases. Thanks to our partnership with Safello, we are taking one more step towards this vision.”

The new feature is currently only available in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, but Safello operates worldwide so hopefully it will be available more widely soon. To test it, users in those countries can download the Opera browser beta from the Google Play Store.