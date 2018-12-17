OnePlus rolls out Android 9.0 Pie in open beta for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus has released Android 9.0 Pie for last year’s OnePlus 5 and 5T today in open beta. The new beta release also ensures the full global rollout for both the device in near future.

The update brings along some new features including a refreshed UI as seen on the OnePlus 6 and 6T. Further, the phones will get Android P gesture navigation, expanded accent color customisations and in-UI features.

To recall, the OxygenOS Android Pie for OnePlus 6 was rolled out two months ago. OnePlus claims around 92% of OnePlus 6 users are already on the platform, while only 0.01% of Android devices are running Android 9.0 Pie globally.

OnePlus, at the launch, promised two years of software updates and three years of security updates for the OnePlus 5 and 5T, and here it gets the first major software update since the release.

The new system OS upgrades to 9.0 Pie to introduce some of the latest features including a new UI. As mentioned, new gestures will also be making their way, but only the OnePlus 5T will be getting the feature.

An updated Android security patch to 2018.11 will also be arriving with the update along with a new customisable ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode.

Further, it is topped up with several UI improvements and optimisations for speed dial, calling interface and emergency rescue. Users will be able to able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM

Some more apps like OLA, Uber, Discord and IMO also get support for parallel apps. Additionally, there are some fixes done to the weather app where users will now be able to switch their current location dynamically.