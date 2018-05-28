OnePlus 6 now available in the UAE

Announced globally last week, the OnePlus 6 went on sale across different parts of the world for enthusiasts looking to get a phone that has the latest specs but at a much more affordable price.

There isn't any official representation of OnePlus in the Middle East, however souq.com has been bringing its product to the region consistently over the last few years and the OnePlus 6 is no exception.

OnePlus 6 Pricing and Configurations

Starting today, souq.com is delivering the OnePlus 6 to consumers that pre-ordered the phone. There are plenty of configuration options available with the lowest end model costing AED 2,199 which gets you 6GB RAM, 64 storage and the Mirror Black finish.

The higher end 8GB/128GB model is available for an additional 200 Dirhams at AED 2,399 and is available in Mirror Black as well as Midnight Black. Finally, the 256GB version is available at AED 2,699.

There is no option to buy Silk White yet which is expected, as OnePlus hasn't released that anywhere in the world just yet. There's also no mention of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Special Edition which is only officially on sale in India and China.