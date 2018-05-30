NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 graphics cards prices slashed in the UAE

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming rig with a new graphics card, now is the right time for it as NVIDIA is slashing the prices for the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics cards.

The "Made to Game" promotion starts today, the 30th of May 2018 at 5PM UAE time and runs for a limited time until stocks run out. During the promotion, the Gigabyte GTX 1070 G1 GAMING-8GD graphics card price is reduced from AED 2,935 to AED 1,658. The Gigabyte GTX 1060 AORUS-6GD goes down from AED 1,964 to AED 1,082 while the Gigabyte GTX 1060 G1 GAMING-6GD is slashed from AED 1,943 to AED 1,071.

These are extremely attractive prices for these graphics cards and we're sure that stocks will run out fairly soon. Whether you're looking to build a gaming PC or a mining rig with multiple GPUs, this is the right time to do so.

Click here to access these prices on these NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics cards.