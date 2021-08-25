NordPass wants to help you spot if you've been hit by a data breach

NordPass Business has added a new feature to its business password manager which will allow organizations to easily see whether any of their company emails or domains have appeared in a data breach.

With the release of its new Data Breach Scanner, NordPass Business organization Owners and Admins can take the necessary steps and precautions if their company has been involved in a data breach.

The new tool can be found within the Security Dashboard of Nord Security's password manager and the basic view provides the total number of breaches alongside the number of high and low-level breaches alongside a detailed graph of all-time breaches.

Additionally, NordPass Business' Data Breach Scanner shows other information in its scan results including affected emails, risk level as well as active and other breaches.

(Image credit: Nord Security)

Data Breach Scanner

Data Breach Scanner is able to show NordPass Business customers all of this information by scanning the web for databases containing leaked information and then comparing this data with the credentials and other sensitive information stored in an organization's NordPass vault.

Employees whose email addresses have been compromised as the result of a data breach can be notified by either the organization Owner or by a solution Admin. If any of an organization's emails or domains have in fact been compromised, it is highly recommended that users take immediate action by at least changing the passwords associated with the breached items.

Earlier this summer, NordPass Business also introduced a new Activity Log feature in the service's Admin Panel where Owners as well as Admins can see a summary of actions performed by their employees. At the same time, NordPass Business also introduced a new tier of its business password manager designed for large organizations and corporations called NordPass Enterprise.

Being able to quickly find out if one's credentials have been exposed in a data breach is an important step when it comes to preventing identity theft as well as other cyberattacks leveraging stolen usernames and passwords.