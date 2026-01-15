Pax8 employee mistakenly emailed spreadsheet exposing data of around 1,800 customers

File contained 56,000 entries with organization names, SKUs, licenses, and renewal dates

Pax8 requested deletion; criminals reportedly attempted to buy the leaked list

Pax8, a cloud commerce marketplace for Managed Service Providers (MSP), has said it inadvertently exposed sensitive data on about 1,800 of its customers after an employee sent an email with an attachment by mistake.

The company confirmed the news in a follow-up email notifying affected businesses about the mishap.

“Earlier today, 13 January 2026, a Pax8 employee mistakenly sent an email with an attached spreadsheet to fewer than 40 UK-based partners,” the email reads. “The attachment did not contain personally identifiable information. However, the file included limited internal business information reflective of your Pax8 pricing and some Microsoft program management.”

Millions in damages

The email, titled “Potential Business Premium Upgrade Tactic to Save Money”, contained internal pricing and Microsoft program information affecting primarily UK businesses, and one located in Canada.

After reaching out to a few recipients, BleepingComputer learned the CSV file that was attached contained customer organization names, Microsoft SKUs, license counts, and New Commerce Experience (NCE) renewal dates.

There were more than 56,000 entries in the document, the publication further found, including

Partner Name and ID

Customer Name and ID

Vendor Name and Product Name

Gross & Net Bookings

Currency Total Quantity

Territory

Account Owner

Provision Date

Cancelled Book Date

Postal Code

Transaction Type

Commitment Term End Date

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pax8 said the leak will not impact Marketplace availability or security controls and added that it reached out to all recipients and asked for the emails to be deleted and not further distributed.

It is also being reported that cybercriminals are reaching out to the recipients as well, trying to purchase the list. So far, the information has not leaked on the dark web, so it is safe to assume that no one sold just yet.

Pax8 currently has more than 47,000 partners worldwide and operates in 18 countries.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.