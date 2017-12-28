Nokia 1 with Android Oreo (Go Edition) expected to launch in March

After launching its budget smartphone Nokia 2, HMD Global led Nokia is apparently gearing up to launch an entry-level smartphone, dubbed the Nokia 1. The highlight of the device is that it is rumoured to be a part of the Android Go Program. Some specifications of the device were leaked by Eldar Murtazin, a Russian blogger.

Google had announced the Android Go program back in May, which aims to provide improved user experience for entry-level devices. Android Go is designed for devices with up to 1GB of RAM and comes with lighter apps, an optimised Google assistant and faster load times.

Nokia 1 Rumored Specifications

The Nokia 1 is expected to feature a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display and come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Android Oreo (Go Edition) with lighter versions of Google's usual apps, like Maps Go, Files Go and YouTube Go.

There is no information about the optics of the device, however, it is expected to come with a similar camera setup like the Nokia 2, which had an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. It was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor and the Nokia 1 may be powered by the same chipset.

The Nokia 2 has a 4,100mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device went on sale in India in November, with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Nokia has promised that the device will soon be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo.