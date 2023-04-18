Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that the next Indie World Showcase will take place tomorrow, April 19, at 12pm ET / 9 am PT / 5 pm BST, and will showcase around 20 minutes of upcoming indie games launching on the Nintendo Switch over the next few months.

The previous Indie World showcase (opens in new tab), which took place in November 2022, shared details of games such as Pepper Grinder, Have a Nice Death, and Sports Story, and although no details as to which games will feature in the upcoming showcase have been shared regarding tomorrows announcement, there are numerous titles in which players are desperate to receive more information about, including the elusive sequel to Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorldWatch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnlApril 18, 2023 See more

Nintendo has stated on Twitter that the showcase will feature reveals, announcements, and updates for indies on the Nintendo Switch, so if there’s a title you’ve been keeping a close eye on and waiting patiently for its debut on the console, it’s worth tuning in to see if there’s any exciting news.

Alongside any long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong news, I would love to see Pizza Tower from Tour De Pizza land on the console in the coming months, especially given its increasing popularity following its launch on PC in January, but we’ll just have to wait and see what's in store.