New teaser hints at OnePlus 6 being waterproof

A vertical dual rear camera, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is what we know about the OnePlus 6 so far. Now, a new teaser on OnePlus India’s account on Twitter hints at the phone being waterproof as well.

This means the device could be either IP67 or IP68 certified. Either way, the phone will likely be water resistant in one or another.

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/WsWc4Mw3YzApril 16, 2018

This comes right after the OnePlus 6 promos started playing in theatres in India. The promos, though not very different from the earlier teaser on Twitter, did give additional information about the phone’s availability. Keeping with the past trend, the OnePlus 6 will exclusively be available on Amazon India.

So far we now that the OnePlus 6 will sport an iPhone X-like notch while also retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will also have the biggest screen on any OnePlus phone yet. The company says they’ve increased the screen size without increasing the size of the phone, increasing the screen-to-body ratio to 90%.

There are a lot of rumours, leaks, and news around the OnePlus 6 that it’s easy to get confused. Keep tabs on our hub to separate fact from fiction and get the earliest updates.