New Nokia 6 release date confirmed for April 11 and face unlock coming soon

The new Nokia 6 release date has been confirmed as April 11 which, for those of you who aren't quite on the ball, is tomorrow.

Available exclusively from Carphone Warehouse, the new Nokia 6 (2018) price is £229.99 for the SIM-free handset, although we expect it to be be available on a range of contract deals too.

There will just be one color option, the black/copper finish, and the new Nokia 6 packs in a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

It also runs the stock version of Android 8 Oreo, the latest software from Google.

Face unlock incoming

A new feature that the new Nokia 6 will inherit from an over-the-air update during Q2 of this year is face unlock, giving you a second form of biometric security (after the fingerprint scanner).

It replaces a phone of the same name from last year, which garnered a four star TechRadar review rating.

At the time we said: "If you can stretch to the quite reasonable price tag it’s the Nokia phone we’d recommend you go for thanks to its Full HD display, tidy performance and solid camera."

Keep an eye out for our full Nokia 6 (2018) review, coming soon, to find out if it builds on its predecessor.