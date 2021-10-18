New MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) announced: everything we know so far

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) is finally here and it's one of the most exciting laptops we've ever seen, and could quite possibly be the best laptop ever made. The new MacBook Pro 16-inch was unveiled at Apple's Unleashed event on October 18 and we can say it was well worth the wait.

After the success of the M1 chip and the new, smaller MacBooks and iMac, all eyes turned to WWDC 2021 back in June hoping for an announcement then, but it wasn't meant to be, and we all had to wait until October for the new MacBook Pro 16-inch to finally be ready to be shown off.

Powered by either the new 10-core M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, which feature eight performance cores and two efficiency cores, the new MacBook Pro 16-inch is a major step up performance wise, but it doesn't end there.

Apple says both the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are twice as fast as the Intel Core i9 in the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019). The M1 Pro maxes out at at 32GB RAM, while the M1 Max maxes out at 64GB.

The company also says that efficiency of the new MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) can extend the battery life as long as 21 hours, which is well beyond what even the longest lasting Intel or AMD laptop processors are capable of.

Moving on to the GPU, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch features a 16 core GPU, while the M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch sports a 32-core GPU for the fastest graphics on a MacBook Pro ever.

There is so much more to dig into with the new MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), so lets break down everything we know.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The successor to the original MacBook Pro 16-inch

The successor to the original MacBook Pro 16-inch When is it out? You can preorder now, with deliveries starting on October 26.

You can preorder now, with deliveries starting on October 26. What will it cost? The new MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) will start at $2,499 (about £2,499, AU$3,999)

The new Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) is open for preorders now, with deliveries expected to begin on October 26. The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) is $2,499 in the US, with other regional pricing to follow.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) design

As far as the design of the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), there isn't a whole lot of change beyond the updated ports. The chassis comes in two colors, silver and space gray, and while we'd have liked to see some brighter colors, we can't be too picky given everything else we saw today.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) Display

The display of the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) Is another stunner from Apple, with a Liquid Retina XDR display featuring mini-LED technology that delivers up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness. Better still, the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) is capable of up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The display offers P3 wide color gamut coverage and supports one billion colors for the smoother gradients. Best of all, the display also comes with the expected 120Hz refresh rate, making it the fastest MacBook Pro 16-inch display yet.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) specs

Boy howdy, where to start. Well, we guess we should start with the M1 Pro chip and the M1 Max chip.

The M1 Pro chip offers a huge boost over the first generation Apple silicon, the Apple M1 chip.

Breaking....