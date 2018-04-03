New Intel Coffee Lake desktop processors round out the series

On top of announcing the first Intel Core i9 processors, the chip maker took to filling out the rest of its Coffee Lake desktop CPU line.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any new high-end or extreme processors in this announcement. Rather most of the new Coffee Lake CPUs fill up the ranks with a new non-K version of the Intel Core i5-8600 that still comes with six-cores and six-threads. Below that is the Intel Core i5-8500 and Core i3-8300 to round out the series.

There’s also a full suite of new low power T-series chips destined for the next generation of all-in-one PCs that will likely include a new iMac this year and perhaps an update to the Surface Studio. Despite being designed to sip power, it seems as the T-series of Coffee Lake processors will inherit the higher thread and core counts of their forbears.

Image 1 of 2 Intel Coffee Lake Image 2 of 2 Intel Coffee Lake

Intel 300-series chipsets

Starting this month, you can also expect to see more affordable motherboards as Intel has just announced a bevy of new 300-series chipsets. Thus far, every motherboard has featured the premium Z370 chipset, but now there’s finally going to be the more price conscious H370 and B360 chipsets.

Thankfully, even the lowest-end consumer chipset seems to be relatively well equipped with support for 12 PCIe 3.0 lanes, 4 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports, Intel Optane memory and integrated Intel AC Wi-Fi.