Nest Learning Thermostat to officially launch in UAE for AED 999

Nest Labs, Inc. today announced its plans to bring the company’s popular Nest Learning Thermostat to the United Arab Emirates.

“Since we launched in 2011, the Nest Learning Thermostat has been installed in millions of homes around the world and helped to save more than 18 billion kWh - that’s more than enough electricity to power all the homes in United Arab Emirates for an entire year,” said Payton Dobbs, General Manager of EMEA, Nest Labs. “And, starting today, the Nest Learning Thermostat will be available in the United Arab Emirates. That means millions more homes can benefit from it’s beautiful design and energy saving features.”

The Nest Thermostat monitors what temperature you set it to, and then programs itself as time goes on. It’s able to automatically adjust the temperature when you’re away from your home, so it doesn’t end up cooling an empty house. It can be controlled just by turning the dial, or via the connected app.

Other features include Farsight, which automatically lights up the Nest when it spots you across the room, as well as integration into other connected products such as Philips Hue, IFTTT, and Belkin WEMO. It’s also compatible devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, which allows you to adjust the temperature via your voice.

Pricing & Availability

The Nest Learning Thermostat is available from today from Etisalat, Noon, Home Bazaar and Virgin Megastore. Its MSRP is 999 AED (VAT included), which is slightly higher than Souq.com’s price of AED 879, and Amazon’s price of $229.99 (approx. AED 844). It’s important to note that the Nest Thermostat must be installed by a professional, with the official installation partner in the UAE being Hitches & Glitches.