Zotac unveils mini-ITX motherboard

Hong Kong based Zotac has released a pair of mini-ITX motherboards geared for the home theatre PC.

With optimal energy efficiency, they're powered by the AMD 800 chipsets, and offer something very new – the Zotac M880G-ITX Wifi is the first ever AMD mobile-on-desktop platform and the other is the socket AM3 compatible 880G-ITX WiFi.

Both boast USB 3.0, SATA 6.0 Gb/s and 802.11n WiFi technologies. High-performance integrated ATI Radeo HD 4200 series graphics processor enables stunning visuals with Microsoft DirectX® 10.1 technology.

Carsten Berger, marketing director, ZOTAC International, said: "Zotac is the world leader when it comes to high-definition-ready mini-ITX platforms.

"We are able to provide an energy-efficient AMD platform with the new M880G-ITX WiFi, while the new 880G-ITX WiFi introduces socket AM3 compatibility to our mini-ITX product line up."

Versatility

The M880G-ITX WiFi combines the AMD Turion II Neo Dual-Core K625 mobile processor and ATI Radeon HD 4200 series graphics processor – components from the 2010 AMD Ultrathin Platform.

The 880G-ITX WiFi's compatability with socket AM3 processors allow users to choose the processing power they need, all the way up to quad-core processing.

The ATI Avivo HD technology gives both units the hardware decode acceleration for flawless playback of 1080p high-definition content – online and offline.